The Duchess of York silenced a Cannes Film Festival audience during an artwork auction of the late Queen.

Sarah Ferguson may not be a movie star but she was in attendance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and more specifically their gala auction. Whilst she was speaking on stage, she was heard asking the audience to be ‘quiet’ as she thanked artist Simon de Pury for this portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth 11.

The event which was being held in aid of amFAR, non-profit which promotes AIDS treatment and HIV prevention worldwide, was attended by the likes of supermodel Heidi Klum, her daughter Leni plus Bella Thorne and Kelly Rowland. Sarah Ferguson wore a Lilith cocktail dress that reportedly was custom-made and cost £13,202.

Supermodel Heidi Klum shared a video of Sarah Ferguson on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Sarah Ferguson could be heard saying, “He has done an amazing job tonight. She also said: “All I want to say to everyone in this room,” before voices could be heard amongst the audience. The Duchess of York then said: “Stop, stop,” before adding, “did you see I removed the microphone?” She then continued and added, “Because all of you are saying, I want to go, because where is the next party? What are we meant to be doing next?”

“But what I want to say is why are we here? What is the future and why are we not making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow? Sarah Ferguson also said: “I am so sorry that we have completely destroyed your planet, but thanks to amFAR and these people with scientific brilliance…” before supermodel Heidi Klum’s clip came to an end.

As well as wearing a floral cocktail dress, Sarah Ferguson accessorised her outfit with a gold bracelet that displayed the names of her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. Sarah Ferguson’s daughters recently joined Zara Tindall and Prince William for his first garden party of the year.