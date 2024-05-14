It is once again the time of the year for Cannes 2024, one of the most glamorous film festivals of the year. As I look forward to seeing some beautiful outfits on the red carpet, I have taken the opportunity to look back at some of the worst dressed over the years.

Supermodel Heidi Klum is of course genetically blessed but unfortunately, she doesn’t always pick the most stylish of outfits! For Cannes 2023, she opted for a yellow Zuhair Murad gown which she wore for the premiere of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant.

The gown which featured a split cape that resembled wings but that wasn’t what I had issue with. It was cutouts that just made the overall look incredibly tacky and the antithesis of stylish.

Next up has to be Julia Fox. NationalWorld’s lifestyle reporter Natalie Dixon and I often discuss Julia Fox and are most of the time utterly shocked at what she decides to wear! However, as the wonderful Oscar Wilde once said in The Picture of Dorian Gray, “There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”

Julia Fox clearly knows the art of how to be talked about, in other ways by basically wearing next to nothing or incredibly risque outfits, but that doesn’t mean I have to like them!

Take a look at my pick of the worst dressed at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, I wonder if you will agree or disagree with me! Enjoy taking a look at the celebrities and the outfits I have chosen.

1 . Heidi Klum at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 Yes I know she is a supermodel, but that doesn't excuse Heidi Klum's choice of dress for the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, love the colour, hate eveything else! Photo: getty

2 . Julia Fox at the The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary in Cannes, 2023 One thing for sure about Julia Fox is she knows how to command attention but there is no getting away from the fact that the way she dresses is far from stylish! She should really try and putting on clothes once in a while Photo: getty

3 . Russian actress Elena Lenina at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2021 As if the dress wasn't bad enough, Russian actress Elena Lenina decided to opt for a strikingly bad hairstyle for the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 Photo: getty