Sarah, Duchess of York is ‘feeling better than ever’ after her two cancer diagnoses

Sarah Ferguson has praised daughters for their support after she was diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer.

Sarah, Duchess of York, has revealed that she is ‘feeling better than ever’ after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and six months later, discovered she had malignant melanoma. The Duchess of York has spoken to Hello! Magazine and said: “I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks. But I’m not doing immunotherapy, taking drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I’m very grateful.”

The Duchess of York also opened up to Hello! Magazine about the impact of her cancer diagnoses on her life and said: “I think it woke me up. It gave me a swift kick in the butt and told me: ‘Right, are you going to start living now, at 64, or are you going to keep on not quite living?‘ You don’t have to be what everyone wants you to be: just be yourself.”

When was the Duchess of York diagnosed with breast cancer?

Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of last year and was given the news after a routine mammogram screening. A spokesman for the Duchess of York said: “She was advised to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.” The spokesman went on to say that was “receiving the best medical care.. And is now recuperating with her family.”

After her diagnosis for breast cancer, the Duchess of York underwent a single mastectomy at the King Edward V11 hospital in London. In an interview for her podcast Tea Talk, recorded ahead of her operation, she said: “I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked.”

“I’m taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself.” She also said that “Now is my chance. This extraordinary position I’m in right now- it means there’s now choice.

“I can’t make another excuse. I have to go through this operation and I have to be well and strong. And therefore no choice is the best choice.”

When was the Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer?

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in January 2024. The diagnosis came six months after she had been treated for breast cancer. She was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after having several moles removed, one of those was identified as cancerous.

At the time, a spokesman said that Sarah, Duchess of York remained “In good spirits,” The spokesperson also said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

Sarah, Duchess of York is ‘feeling better than ever’ after her two cancer diagnoses. Picture: Getty Images for Global Citiizen

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits.”

What did Sarah, Duchess of York say about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis?

After the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the nation, the Duchess of York posted a statement on her Instagram

which read: “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

“As someone who has faced their own battle with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and I know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.