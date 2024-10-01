Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The couple are already parents to Sienna Elizabeth and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son, Wolfie, who is eight

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child and is already a mother to Sienna Elizabeth and stepmum to Woflie, who is eight. Buckingham Palace released a statement which read:”Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

As well as being a father to their daughter, Sienna, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is also dad to Woflie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf. Wolfie’s mum is his former fiancée Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | AFP via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is the oldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. The new royal baby will not have a royal title and will not be known by the title of HRH, but will be 11th in line to the throne, behind sister Sienna and mother, Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 2020 and their daughter was born on September 18, 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was reportedly with Dara Huang, an architect for three and half years and they were engaged in 2017.

At the time of writing, Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson had not yet posted the news on her Instagram. On the 8 August, Sarah Ferugon wished her daughter, Princess Beatrice, a happy birthday and said: “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel privileged to learn from you everyday. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday.”