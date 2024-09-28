Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body language expert says there is a ‘special bond’ between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, despite a 27 year age gap.

A body language expert has highlighted an unexpected bond between two members of the Royal Family. Despite a significant age gap of 27 years, body signals expert Judi James says nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and 36-year-old Princess Beatrice have bonded across the generations.

Speaking to The Mirror, she says the friendship may have developed naturally at family gatherings and private events, including the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2022. But it was first noticed at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, she said.

Princess Beatrice, with bridesmaids and page boys, including Princess Charlotte, after the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and husband Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. | Getty Images

"The pose where little Princess Charlotte gazed up at her 'auntie Beatrice' at Eugenie's wedding showed Beatrice could well be Charlotte's favourite royal friend," she explained. At the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service in March 2022, Judi said there was a touching interaction, where young Princess Charlotte seemed to comfort an emotional Royal from a distance.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral held at St George's Chapel in Windsor was attended by only 30 members of the Royal Family. "There was an even more touching moment between the two at Philip's memorial service," she went on.

"Beatrice was overcome by emotion during the service, weeping loudly and even hiding her entire face behind her hymn sheet at one point. It was little Charlotte who looked back from the front row with an expression of concern, prompting Beatrice to offer a small smile and nod of thanks to reassure Charlotte she was okay."

Princess Beatrice is known to have a close relationship with cousin Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.