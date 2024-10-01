As Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child, who is Dara Huang, the mother of her stepson Wolfie?
Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and in a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.
“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
In August this year, Sarah Ferguson shared a birthday message to Princess Beatrice on Instagram and said: “Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity and zest for life. I love you. Happy Birthday.”
Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the couple share their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, as well as Edoardo’s son Christopher Woolf, known as ‘Wooflie’; whose mother is Dara Huang. Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July 2020 and the couple had an intimate ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
A press release stated that the event went ahead “with kind permission of Her Majesty The Queen” and it explained that “The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling people to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.”
Princess Beatrice wore a dress that was loaned to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It was a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell that was remodelled for her both by the late Queen’s Dresser, Angela Kelly, and Stewart Parvin. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have family links and his late stepfather Christopehr Shale had attended the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986. Sarah Ferguson is also the godmother of Edoardo’s half-brother Alby.
Before marrying Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was engaged to architect and interior designer Dara Huang. Dara gave birth to their son on 28 March 2016, but the couple split two years later in 2018.
Dara Huang has previously opened up about co-parenting with Princess Beatrice and told Harper’s Bazaar that “Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.” She also said that “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him-because it didn;t have to be so easy.”
