Paolo Liuzzo, the former boyfriend of Princess Beatrice, had a deadly mix of street drugs in his system when he overdosed in a Miami hotel room, according to DailyMail. Liuzzo, 41, tested positive for ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and bromazolam – a potent depressant linked to numerous deaths across the U.S., according to his autopsy report as revealed by the outlet.

Fentanyl and bromazolam are often combined by dealers to create ‘benzo-dope,’ as noted in a 2022 US Department of Justice report. This powerful mixture proved lethal for Liuzzo, who died from ‘acute combined drug toxicity,’ the autopsy states.

The New York-born gained fame for dating Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, between 2005 and 2006. At the time, she was 17, and he was 24. In 2002, three years before their relationship, Liuzzo was charged with the manslaughter of Jonathan Duchatellier, a fellow student at the College of the Holy Cross. The charges were later reduced to assault and battery, resulting in 100 hours of community service.

Liuzzo faced further legal issues in 2009 in Australia for crashing a $90,000 Audi into traffic lights, possessing cocaine, and failing to pay for food and lodging at a casino. In recent years, he had been working as an art consultant and living in a $3,700 per month condo in downtown Miami.

On February 7, Liuzzo was found unresponsive in his $140-per-night room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel and was pronounced dead at 3.34pm.

The medical examiner’s report stated, “Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene. Per police, there were no signs of trauma or foul play.” The report also mentioned that Liuzzo occasionally drank alcohol and used drugs, but it was unknown what he used. His mother said that he had a history of depression but had never expressed suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide. His death was ruled an accident.

Bromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine, was developed in 1976 as a sedative, muscle relaxant, and potential treatment for epilepsy. It resurfaced as a designer drug in Sweden about a decade ago, causing delirium, hallucinations, and even coma in users. While not yet classified at the federal level, several U.S. states have made it a schedule one drug. In June 2022, the Department of Justice reported a surge in bromazolam seizures, frequently combined with fentanyl.

An April study linked bromazolam to 44 deaths in San Francisco in 2023. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned in January that bromazolam, especially when mixed with fentanyl, leads to severe health issues, overdoses, and deaths.

Liuzzo, originally from Woodbury, New York, was seen as a dashing young socialite during his romance with Princess Beatrice. They kept their relationship secret for nearly a year but ended it in May 2006 after the manslaughter charge surfaced, causing a media sensation.

Despite the scandal, her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, did not oppose the relationship. Ferguson said: “We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends including Paolo.”

Liuzzo violated his probation conditions to vacation with Beatrice’s family in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2006. As a result, his probation was extended, leading to the end of their relationship.

A year later, Liuzzo embarrassed the Royal Family by claiming that marijuana was smoked in the presence of Beatrice, her sister Eugenie, and their mother while on holiday in Jamaica in 2005. He also admitted to cheating on Beatrice during their relationship and claimed she wanted to introduce him to the Queen.