Princess Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, marked her son Ernest's first birthday by sharing photos of him on Instagram.

To mark the birthday of her youngest son Ernest, Princess Eugenie shared photographs of him on Instagram. She also shared a message which read: “One year of you my dearest Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. But you always save an extra special one for Mumma xxx.”

For the Instagram post, Princess Eugenie shared a photograph of Ernest wearing a Chelsea football shirt with the number 9 and his name Ernie emblazoned on the back, as well as other photos, including one of big brother August kissing him. Since posting, Princess Eugenie has (so far) received hundreds of comments. One fan said: “Happy Birthday, little Ernest from your birthday buddy in the USA,” whilst another said: Happy Birthday, sweet one. I hope you have a wonderful day and still take a restful nap for your mum.”

Princess Eugenie announced the birth of her youngest son Ernest a few days after he was born on the 30 May 2023. As well as sharing a photograph a close up of her newborn son, Princess Eugenie also showed a photo of older brother August gently touching the baby’s head in his moses basket.

Princess Eugenie wrote that “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

Princess Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, marked her son Ernest’s first birthday by sharing photos of him on Instagram. Picture: Getty

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are very close to their mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who posted a birthday tribute to her youngest daughter on her birthday and wrote: “Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie. I am so proud of the incredible woman you grown up to be. You continue to amaze me eerie day in your hard work, your grace, kindness and the care you show to others. You will always be my silly, sweet, smart and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday.”

Princess Eugenie joined her sister Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall to support their cousin Prince William at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party. She also took to Instagram after the event and wrote: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

