Prepare to be dazzled as the five-bedroom mansion that was the formerLondon home of Charles Delevingne and family, including supermodel Cara Delevingne, is on the market for a cool £23.5 million via Beauchamp Estates. The 5,456 sq ft abode is situated on Lyall Street in London’s Belgravia and was originally owned by Casino tycoon John Aspianall.

The Grade 11 listed mansion has undergone an extensive refurbishment and modernisation and provides accommodation over the lower ground, ground and three upper floors, and is of course connected by a passenger lift.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a rooftop cocktail bar (of course there is!), a gymnasium, steam/spa room and five bedrooms, four have ensuite bathrooms and three have walk-in dressing rooms. For those of you who are interested in the history of the property it was originally built by renowned master builder Thomas Cubitt in 1838-39 and was purchased by John Aspinall in the early 1960s. The idea was to have his family home located close to his new casino and private member’s club, The Clermont Club that opened in 1962.

It is believed that the day after Lord Lucan disappeared, John Aspinall and his friends Charles Benson, Dominic Elwes and Bill Shand-Kydd gathered for lunch at the Belgravia mansion on 8 November 1974 to discuss his disappearance and what needed to be done. When Aspinall died in 2000, the property was bought by Charles Delevingne who lived there with his wife Pandora and children, Chloe, Poppy and Cara.

The Delevingne family moved out of the property in 2014 after wanting to downsize. Since then the current owners who bought the home a couple of years later, have given the mansion an extensive renovation. The entrance hall features marble slab flooring and a Regency marble fireplace whilst the sitting room has Chinese lacquer cabinets and animal sculptures.

Cara Delevingne was living in Los Angeles, but a house fire caused substantial damage to her home in March 2024. She is currently in London as she is starring as Sally Bowles in the West End production Cabaret until 1 June. It is thought that she and her sister Poppy both have homes in West London, not far from where they have grown up.

1 . The £23.5M Belgravia mansion in London where supermodel Cara Delevingne grew up with her siblings, is for sale How incredible is the entrance of the five-bedroom Belgravia mansion on Lyall Street? Photo: Beauchamp Estates

2 . The cinema room at the Belgravia mansion The magnificent cinema room at the 5,456 sqft five-bedroom Belgravia mansion Photo: Beauchamp estates

3 . A view of the entrance hall from the stairs Supermodel Cara Delevingne and her siblings must have enjoyed living at this elegant Belgavia home Photo: Beauchamp Estates