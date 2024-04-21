Princess Beatrice achieves what Meghan and Harry couldn’t: success with Spotify after appearing at event
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been praised for her quiet involvement with streaming giant Spotify after recently attending an event at the London offices.
The princess hosted a discussion on the future of technology, with her involvement in the talk stemming from her work as President of Partnerships and Strategy with US software and data firm Afiniti, alongside her role as company director of BY-EQ, a business she set up in 2022.
The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Beatrice’s appearance at the event may be somewhat of an olive branch to the Royal family, after the drama that unfolded after the announcement of “Archetypes,” the podcast that Meghan Markle “hosted.”
That deal saw The Sussexes earn an £18 million multi-year deal with Spotify, but after only 12 episodes, some of which were alleged to be pre-recorded by Markle without her involvement in the podcast studio, the show was scrapped due to failing “productivity benchmarks.”
That prompted the now infamous claim by Spotify executive Bill Simmons, who claimed the pair were “grifters” having taken the money and not delivering on their promises with the podcast. That sentiment was also echoed by United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer who said: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.”
The Sussexes have instead turned their attention to Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which saw influencers last week receive jars of the brand’s homemade strawberry jam. At least according to Meghan Markle, they are “homemade.”
