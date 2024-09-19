Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to remember her mother Susan Barrantes who tragically passed away in a car crash in Argentina when she was just 61 years old.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared a series of photographs of her late mother, Susan Barrantes on her Instagram. She also shared a tribute to her which read: “My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today. She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident. I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly.”

Following the Duchess of York’s tribute to her mother, she has been inundated with hundreds of comments. One fan said: “I lost my mother seven years ago. I miss her each and every day. Sending love,” whilst another fan said: “May your beloved mother RIP. She was indeed very young. My dear mother passed away in June this year, celebrated her 100th birthday in March. A long life lived, I was truly blessed to have had her in my life for very long.”

Susan Barrantes (in yellow) at the wedding of her daughter Sarah Ferguson to Prince Andrew in 1986 | AFP via Getty Images

After their mother’s death on 19 September 1998, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and her sister Jane travelled to Argentina. According to the BBC, she was “buried in a vault next to her late husband Hector on the edge of a polo field on the couple's estate in El Pucara, 350 miles from Buenos Aires.”

“The local parish priest conducted a 30-minute service in front of a small group of mourners.

“Argentine President Carlos Menem sent a floral tribute.

“The Duke of York did not travel to Argentina for the funeral. He stayed in Balmoral carrying out private engagements.”

Sarah Ferguson’s mother Susan married polo player Hector Barrantes in 1975 following her divorce from Sarah Ferguson and her sister’s Jane’s father, Major Ronald Ferguson, the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the Duchess of York shared a tribute to both her late mother and late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. She said: "My beloved mother Susie died 25 years ago today, taken far too young. There isn't a day that goes by when I don't think about her, her indomitable spirit and her joy for life.”

The Duchess of York also said: "Today is also the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty the Queen's funeral. As I have often said before, the Queen was like a second mother to me and I will always be grateful for the love and understanding she showed me throughout her life.

"Today I celebrate the legacy of the two women who gave me so much strength and courage. I am so thankful for their guidance and the examples they set, which I try always to live up to."