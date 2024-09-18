Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Lückhoff was best known for being both a film stage and TV actor.

Paul Lückhoff was a renowned South African actor. According to TV with Thinus, “With a storied acting career, Paul Lückhoff was recently most well-known among Afrikaans TV viewers for his role as Wimpie du Toit in the soap Binnelanders.”

Germandt Geldenhuys, who starred with Paul Lückhoff on the soap Binnelanders, shared a statement which read: "Paul leaves a big gap not just in South Africa's entertainment industry but also in the hearts of his friends, colleagues and viewers who supported him over the years."

Before he worked in TV, Paul Lückhoff appeared on stage in Stryd met Engele, Atlantis, Atlantis!, Die Vasvat van 'n feeks, Die leeu in die winter, Ek, Anna van Wyk and Die Koggelaar. When it came to his roles on South African television, Paul Lückhoff starred in shows such as Plek van die Vleisvreters, and Siende Blind.

Thespians Agency who are a talent agency in Johannesburg in South Africa paid tribute to Paul on Instagram and said: “We are saddened by the news that PAUL LÜCKHOFF has passed on. Though you’re no longer with us, your legacy and love will remain forever.”

In response to the tribute by Thespians Agency on Instagram, Liezl De Kock said: “Rest in peace dearest Paul,” followed by a red heart emoji.