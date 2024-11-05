Gavin Creel was not only an actor but a celebrated songwriter and singer who was best known for his Broadway roles in the likes of Hair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hello Dolly! and She Loves Me.

TV and Broadway star Gavin Creel passed away on Monday, September 30 at the age of 48 amid treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Gavin Creel was diagnosed with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma in July 2024 and was treated at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,

Tony-Award winning stage actor Gavin Creel’s death was confirmed by his partner Alex Temple Ward. As well as appearing on Broadway, Gavin Creel also appeared in the UK’s West End with his Olivier Award-winning performance in Book Of Mormon.

Back in 2002, Gavin Creel appeared as Jimmy Smith in the original production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. This was his Broadway debut and he received his first Tony Award nomination for this production. When he starred as Claude in Hair, he received his second nomination.

Gavin Creel won the Best Performance By an Actor for In A Featured Musical award for Hello Dolly! In 2017. Gavin Creel did not only appear on Broadway, but provided his voice for the animated show Tangled: The Series and appeared in the Ryan Murphy TV show American Horror Stories.

It has now been revealed that there will be a public memorial celebration for Gavin Creel which will take place on December 2 at the St. James Theatre in New York City. According to People magazine, “In addition to the memorial, every Broadway theater in New York City will dim its lights on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:45 p.m. to honor Creel and the impact he made on the theater community internationally.”