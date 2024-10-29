The news of Akwaski Kardashian’s passing was announced by blogger SammyKay on his Instagram page.

Blogger SammyKay said: “@akwasi_kardashian is Dead.. May his soul rest in peace.” In response to the news, many fans paid tribute to Akwaski Kardashian and one said: “This is not what I wanted to hear this morning. May your soul rest in peace 😢,” whilst another said:” Oooh noooo !!! Ooh hmmm May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽”

Akwaski Kardashian fans have also left tributes on his Instagram page and one said:”Akwasi Rest in Peace,” whilst another said: “Rest well love.”

According to Modern Ghana, “Akwasi Kardashian, known for his comedic and relatable online content reportedly fought kidney disease, a battle that was first brought to light a few months ago when concerns about his health began circulating. Sadly, the young actor was unable to overcome the condition.”

