A TikToker has died in hospital, months after telling his fans he “woke up and couldn’t breathe”.

TikTok personality Shawn J, better known to his followers as shawnjtheking2, died on Sunday (October 6).

His death was confirmed by his partner and the mother of his children, who shared the news via TikTok. In a post where she expressed her grief, she wrote: "I’m so heartbroken, this pain is unbearable. . . My best friend and the love of my life left me.”

She also said that Shawn J was deeply loved by his family, friends, and followers. She concluded: "I can’t take the pain and I am not okay but I will be strong for me and his kids . . . I’m at peace with the fact he’s no longer suffering and can finally breathe."

Shawn J, who had more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, had previously caused concern among his fans by sharing previous updates on his health. In a recent video, he revealed that he had experienced a significant health scare in March 2024, saying: "I basically woke up and couldn’t breathe."

He said he was hospitalised for at least a week during that time and pledged to focus on his health going forwards, stating that he aimed to be the "healthiest version" of himself by November 1. He had also lost over two stones in weight in just one month.

TikToker Shawn J, known as shawnjtheking2 to his fans, has died. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Though it is unclear if his previous health issues are linked to his death, fans have speculated about a connection. One fan commented: "That health scare. . . he had another health decline." Shawn J's partner confirmed this as she replied: "Girl yes!!! He definitely took my heart with him."

A GoFundMe page, called celebrating Shawn's inspiring life and legacy that he lived, has been set up in the social media star’s honour. The cause of his death was confirmed on the page. The description reads: “Shawn did pass due to undergoing health issues. He had a thyroid that was non-cancerous but was too enlarged. This health matter has unexpectedly taken over our loved one too soon.”

Many tributes have been left to the influencer on his TikTok page. One person said: “This one hurt. . . I think I’m still in shock and brain won’t accept it. My deepest condolences to Shawn’s entire family.” Addressing his family, one said: “My deepest deepest condolences to you and the family. This is so heartbreaking. Rest In Eternal Peace Shawn J, you will definitely be missed.” One more fan said he had a “God given gift”.

At the time of writing (on the morning of Wednesday October 9), Shawn J’s partner is managing his TikTok account and plans to provide further updates in the future.