Friends Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria, aged 27 (left), and Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim, age 37 (right), went missing after a boat they were on sank in Brazil. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

A second body has been found in the search for two influencers who went missing after a boat they were on capsized in the rough seas on an area of the coastline known as the "Devil's Throat".

The body of 37-year-old influencer and mum Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim has been recovered, several days after she went missing alongside her friend while out at sea.

The body of Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria, aged 27, was recovered by Maritime Firefighters on Thursday October 3. Amorim was found a day later, on Friday October 4.

The pair went missing after the boat they were on sank in Sao Vicent, on the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on the evening of Sunday September 29..

Worried friends and family members had been searching for the lost pair, alongside police officials, including Moreira’s 17-year-old son. Social media star Amorim’s brother, Anderson Carlos Moreira de Amorim, had also previously expressed concern and said his sibling didn’t know how to swim.

Amorim and Faria were among seven people were at a party on a speedboat when the accident happened. It was during their trip back to land that the boat sank due to a strong wave which caused the boat to capsise. Five people, two men and three women, were rescued and received medical attention. They had injuries caused by the collision with parts of the vessel and with the rocks in the region.

The City of Sao Vicente reported in a statement that the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was called to respond to the incident. After initial care at the site of the accident, four of those rescued were taken to a medical facility for further medical attention, while one refused further help. At the health unit, the remaining four were medicated and then discharged from hospital.

Camila Alves de Carvalho, who was on the boat, had used social media after the sinking to ask for prayers for the lives of her friends. She also stressed that what happened was, in fact, an accident. She also confirmed the missing girls did not know how to swim and were not wearing life jackets.

Nilce Aparecida Silva, who is the cousin of Faria, previously took to Facebook to ask for prayers from loved ones so that she is still be found alive. She said: "In addition to being a cousin, Bia is my granddaughter's godmother. She loved the sea and, when she came to the coast, she always found a way to stop by our house. We are praying that she will be found alive."

The “Devil's Throat”, which is the region where the accident occurred, is located between Porchat Island and Xixova-Japui State Park, in Sao Vicente. It is known to to be dangerous, although it is popular with surfers, due to the strong currents that hit the area.

In a statement, the Brazilian Navy stated that an administrative inquiry was opened to investigate the possible causes and responsibilities for the accident. The São Vicente Civil Police Department have also opened an investigation.