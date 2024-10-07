Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer, model and adult content creator was found dead in her home after she failed to collect her son from nursery.

Cindy Elizabeth Hernandez Perez, aged 36, was discovered murdered in her house by police after concerned relatives contacted them when she didn’t arrive to pick up her three-year-old son from nursery school.

Officers attended the social media star’s home, in the Mexican city of Monterrey, at around 9am on Friday (October 4) and found her naked in bed and deceased after they forced entry to her flat.

The 36-year-old, known online as LaBarbieRegia and Ana Fabiola, had suffered stab wounds to her neck and also had injuries to other parts of her body. She is also said to have been discovered with a pillow over her face.

The Mexican star had more than 10,200 fans on Instagram under the name Ana Fabiola. On the social media platform, she described herself as an “entrepreneur of love, beauty queen and model” as well as a Catholic and fan of Monterrey-based football club Tigres.

Her most recent post, from Sunday October 29, was a selfie of her grinning at the camera. The caption read: “Smile is the curve that sets everything straight.”

Cindy Elizabeth Hernandez Perez, aged 36, an influencer, model and adult content creator who was found murdered in her flat after she failed to pick up her three-year-old son from nursery. Photo by Instagram/@anafabymty. | Instagram/@anafabymty

Many tributes have been left to her online from some of her 10,000 followers. One wrote: “How sad, may there be peace and justice to your loved ones.” A second said: “May God keep you and take care of your son.”

A third person penned: “Rest in peace, I hope your [son] has someone watching over him and tells her what a great mother you were.” Others expressed their hopes that the crime would be solved. “I imagine there are cameras around, hopefully this doesn't go unpunished, enough of these losses.”

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding Perez’s death. No arrests have been made at the time of writing (on the morning of Monday October 7).