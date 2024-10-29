Johanna Perez’s family announced her death on her Instagram page which has 45.9K followers.

Bodybuilder influencer Johanna Perez’s family took to her Instagram to invite family and friends to a service following her death and wrote: “Everyone is welcome to join us,” and encouraged them not to wear black clothes but “please remember it with joy.”

Following the family’s message, many shared their disbelief at the death of Johanna Perez who died only days after turning 35. One fan said: “Thank you for letting us know,” whilst another said: “I still can’t believe it, we will honor you in clothes with joy as you deserve.”

According to the Daily Mail, “The health influencer and professional bodybuilder was among the first women to compete in bodybuilding tournaments in her native Panama, and had won several awards during her career.”

Johanna Perez had posted on the 20 October about her birthday celebrations and wrote: “Happy Sunday, I close my week giving THANKS and leave a summary of my 35th birthday week! Thanks, thanks, thanks for making it so special, thanks for being, thanks to those who disguised themselves, thanks for every mention, every story, every message and for so many good vibes and good wishes, that they multiply 10 times.”

Following her death, many fans left their tributes underneath Johanna Perez’s birthday message. One fan said: “Joha, I can’t believe it. We are going to miss you so much. Thank you for being so beautiful and special. Always a very persevering woman, role model. We are going to miss you so much. My God receives you at his side.”

What was Johanna Perez’s cause of death?

At the time of writing, it is not known what caused Johanna Perez’s tragic death.

In June of this year, Bodybuilder Cintia Goldani died at the age of 36. She was rushed to hospital but reportedly died due to complications of a blood clot. She had only been a professional bodybuilder for three years and was going to take part in one of Brazil’s biggest bodybuilding events.