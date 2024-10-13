Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodybuilder legend Lenny Persin, known to his fans as Big Lenny, has died after suffering heart failure. He was 60-years-old.

The news of his death was announced by fellow bodybuilder Dave Palumbo in a YouTube video last weekend.

Palumbo said: 'Big Lenny Persin is no longer with us. He passed over the last couple days, we’re not really sure exactly what day.” Alluding to the potential cause of death, he added: “He was suffering from congestive heart failure for quite some time now.”

No official cause of death has been announced yet, however.

Palumbo went on to pay tribute to his friend. He said: “Big Lenny was an icon in the sport. He carved out a unique niche for himself, leading a group of bodybuilders who went by the name of the Del Rey Misfits. He was their fearless leader.”

Persin became famous on the bodybuilding scene for his eccentric appearance and larger-than-life personality. He last competed in the 2017 NPC Ruby Championship and came in second place.

Bodybuilder 'legend' Lenny Persin, known as Big Lenny to his fans, has died aged 60. Photo by Instagram/@therealbiglenny. | Instagram/@therealbiglenny

Persin had other health issues throughout his life. He also suffered from the disease palumboism, which is a difficulty contracting the abdominal muscles and is typically caused by the usage of Human Growth Hormone and insulin. This meant he did not have a conventional bodybuilding appearance.

In another recent YouTube video, bodybuilding expert Jon Bravo also confirmed Persin had died and paid tribute to him. He said: “I had a chance to know him and he was a gentle giant, you know.

“One of the biggest guys, the biggest guy in the room and, you know, if there’s one thing we can all learn from Big Lenny is that he lived each day to the fullest and it didn’t matter if he lived in a rundown apartment filled with roaches and dirt and mould, each day, he had a smile on his face, and each day he found a way to make himself happy.”

Many of Persin’s 15,000 Instagram followers have left tributes to him on his social media page. One said: “RIP big man.” Another said: “A very dark day for every misfit fan. RIP.” Another person simply called him a “legend”.