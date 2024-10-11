Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer El Taiger has died one week after being put on a life support machine after being shot in the head.

El Taiger’s family shared the devastating news on Instagram with a post written in Spanish - translated into English it read: “This afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and is now reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.” The family explained: “On the morning of Friday, October 4, 2024, Jose Manuel Carvajal, known as "El Taiger," was the victim of a senseless violent crime.”

The statement continued: “[El Taiger] was found near Jackson Memorial Hospital and immediately transported to the Emergency Intensive Care Unit. They aso thanked the medical staff and were “extremely grateful” for working 'tirelessly to provide him with the care he needed.”

Last week People magazine reported that “Officers were alerted of the incident shortly after 7 a.m. and responded to NW 17th St. 10 Ave, where they discovered the musician was shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV. He was found in the third row of the car. First responders removed him by pulling him out of the trunk.”

El Taiger was best known for being part of the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.The musician also collaborated with singing duo Yomil y El Dany on the hit ‘Me Gusta.’

