Cuban musician El Taiger dies at 37 a week after being found shot in Mercedes in ‘senseless violent crime’

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

11th Oct 2024, 10:08am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Singer El Taiger has died one week after being put on a life support machine after being shot in the head. 

El Taiger’s family shared the devastating news on Instagram with a post written in Spanish - translated into English it read: “This afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and is now reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.” The family explained: “On the morning of Friday, October 4, 2024, Jose Manuel Carvajal, known as "El Taiger," was the victim of a senseless violent crime.”

The statement continued: “[El Taiger] was found near Jackson Memorial Hospital and immediately transported to the Emergency Intensive Care Unit. They aso thanked the medical staff and were “extremely grateful” for working 'tirelessly to provide him with the care he needed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last week People magazine reported that “Officers were alerted of the incident shortly after 7 a.m. and responded to NW 17th St. 10 Ave, where they discovered the musician was shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV. He was found in the third row of the car. First responders removed him by pulling him out of the trunk.”

El Taiger was best known for being part of the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.The musician also collaborated with singing duo Yomil y El Dany on the hit ‘Me Gusta.’

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:CelebritiesCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice