The Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger was reportedly shot in the head and was rushed to hospital where he was placed on life support.

Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger, whose real name is Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar remains in critical condition after a shooting took place in Miami. People magazine reported that “Officers were alerted of the incident shortly after 7 a.m. and responded to NW 17th St. 10 Ave, where they discovered the musician was shot in the head inside a black Mercedes SUV. He was found in the third row of the car. First responders removed him by pulling him out of the trunk.”

El Taiger was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and was reportedly placed on life support after undergoing surgery. According to NBC Miami, “Carlos Alfaro, a representative for the singer, said a surgeon told him that Taiger suffered significant damage to his brain and remained connected to machines.

“Though police have not said definitively if the wound was self-inflicted or fired at Taiger, Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega told NBC6 on Thursday night that there was no evidence that the shot was fired inside the car.

"Our officers are investigating, because we think this didn't happen in the city of Miami. We're sure that it didn't happen in that corner where the vehicle was found. This happened in another place; someone brought him here, left him and left on foot," Vega said in Spanish.”

El Taiger’s debut album Taiger was released in 2016 and he is best known for his songs such as La Historia, El Papelito and Habia Matador. When he was interviewed by Destino Tolk earlier this year, El Taiger spoke about losing his mother in 2020 and said:“Now yes or I'm looking for that.I have been improvising in this life for four years because what made me happy was seeing my mother.. I was around the world and what made me happy was looking at it.”