Singer Lorde sparks health concerns among fans as she posts series of images of her with an apparent black eye
The 27-year-old Royals singer, uploaded the carousel of images on Monday (September 30), which was her first post since she mysteriously deleted all of her social media posts last month.
The star not provide any explanation for the injuries, leaving fans speculating about what may have happened to her and expressing concerns for her health. The caption for the image was cryptic: “DYHTS? © 𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶⚤” . Fans were left confused by the apparent acronym and symbol combination, which doesn’t seem to make much sense.
Many of the comments fans left on the post were sending well wishes to star, some questioned what had happened to her, though they did not receive any response, but others were left wondering if the post might be linked to an upcoming project or message.
One of her 10.9 million followers asked: “Lorde, are you ok?” while another declared: “This new album is gonna break the internet.” Another person, however, speculated about the cause of the injury: “Someone said she got punched for the love club.”
Another person shared their concern: “Posting this with no context is crazy. it’s probably all for aesthetic, but hope you’re okay girl.” One person, however, praised the post. They said: “Excellent way to re-enter social media. Lead with the black eye and the enigmatic baseball cap. I like it, Lorde, I like it. Keep these people on their toes.”
In her post, Lorde shared several close-up shots showing her supposedly bruised face, but there was also a photo of herself smiling and about to enjoy a banana split - although the purple marking on her face could still be seen.
To add to the confusion, she also posted a photo of a ProHealth Advanced Imaging disc, along with a snapshot of a hat emblazoned with the phrase 'do you have the stones?', which also doesn’t appear to make much sense.
It was Tuesday August 13, when Lorde suddenly wiped her social media. At the time, her fans were hopeful that the move indicated that she would soon be releasing new music. Fellow pop star Taylor Swift used a similar tactic when teasing new album releases, and recently, Lorde has also uploaded more cryptic posts.
In June, the singer uploaded a series of puzzling photos that seemed to tease new music. One image showed her in a long black dress, gazing over a balcony, while another captured the moment she spat over the edge. There was also a close-up of her hand holding a tablet with the word 'spit' written on it.
Again, there was no context in the caption, in which she wrote: “Use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them.” At the time, fans also took this to mean she was creating more new music and that one of her next singles would be called spit.
