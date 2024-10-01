What are the Eminem lyrics about P Diddy? Fans say they finally understand the meaning of the song
Since Diddy was arrested on September 16 a few songs appearing to be ‘Diddy diss tracks’ have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Many fans have been sharing how Justin Biebers’ songs hit differently now in light of the rapper's arrest.
Another track that has fans believing they finally understand the real meaning behind the lyrics is the Eminem hit ‘Fuel’. The single comes from the The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album and it seems to be on everyone's radar right now.
In the song Eminem raps: “I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (huh). Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?”
According to Unilad on social media one fan wrote: “Eminem literally two steps ahead,” anther added “I feel like a lot of people don't realise that Eminem has constantly commented on how much he disliked Diddy for over the past 20 years.”
Eminem has been in a long standing feud with Diddy (also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy). The Marshall Mathers rapper has called out Diddy in multiple songs including Antichrist where he references the rapper's infamous hotel video where he is seen beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
In the 2018 song "Killshot", Eminem raps: “But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits / That he put the hit out that got Pac killed”. There have been rumours over the years Diddy was involved in Tupac Shakur's murder in 1996. However, Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis is the only person that was charged with murder and is still on trial - his next court date is November 2024.
50 Cent has also made his feelings about Diddy very clear and is set to launch a Netflix documentary that will look at all the allegations the rapper is facing, although there is no release date.
