Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing charges of Sex trafficking and could face life in prison.

Since Diddy was arrested on September 16 a few songs appearing to be ‘Diddy diss tracks’ have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Many fans have been sharing how Justin Biebers’ songs hit differently now in light of the rapper's arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another track that has fans believing they finally understand the real meaning behind the lyrics is the Eminem hit ‘Fuel’. The single comes from the The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album and it seems to be on everyone's radar right now.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eminem | Getty

In the song Eminem raps: “I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (huh). Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?”

According to Unilad on social media one fan wrote: “Eminem literally two steps ahead,” anther added “I feel like a lot of people don't realise that Eminem has constantly commented on how much he disliked Diddy for over the past 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eminem has been in a long standing feud with Diddy (also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy). The Marshall Mathers rapper has called out Diddy in multiple songs including Antichrist where he references the rapper's infamous hotel video where he is seen beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In the 2018 song "Killshot", Eminem raps: “But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits / That he put the hit out that got Pac killed”. There have been rumours over the years Diddy was involved in Tupac Shakur's murder in 1996. However, Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis is the only person that was charged with murder and is still on trial - his next court date is November 2024.

50 Cent has also made his feelings about Diddy very clear and is set to launch a Netflix documentary that will look at all the allegations the rapper is facing, although there is no release date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now