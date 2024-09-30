Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diddy has reportedly been taken off suicide watch as he awaits his next court date.

Two weeks after being arrested for sex trafficking, disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been taken off suicide watch. The music producer, 54, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York and awaiting his next court date.

A law enforcement source told People Diddy is “focused and very strong” and “concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial.” The rapper was arrested on September 16 following allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking - allegations he has strenuously denied.

When is P Diddy's next court date?

After Diddy’s $50 million bail request was denied, the rapper’s next court date in October 9. His lawyers will reportedly appeal a denied bail request.

Who was on the guestlist for P Diddy parties?

P Diddy freak off celebrity list: A look at all the A-Listers that were invited to Diddy’s notorious parties | Getty

Since the rapper was arrested, details of his notorious parties that have been described as ‘freak offs’ have been thrown into the spotlight. Diddy was well known for throwing elaborate star-studded parties in the Hamptons and his Miami home that was raided in September.

In an interview with Vogue, Diddy said that Leonardo DiCaprio was the number one guest on his party list. Other notable Hollywood names are Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian,

However, a few stars that have also been photographed at Diddy parties include Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Nicole Scherzinger, Spice Girl Mel B, Will Smith, Owen Wilson and Bruce Willis.

It is not clear if any of the celebrities attended the ‘freak off’ parties or saw anything illegal.

