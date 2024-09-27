Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disgraced rapper Diddy is currently facing allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking.

A photograph of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has resurfaced which shows the rapper eating food off a naked woman. The image was taken at Diddy's 2004 party in Miami and a number of celebrities attended.

The music mogul, 54, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. On September 16 he was arrested and charged with racketeering and sex trafficking. The Bad Boy Records founder’s next court date is set for October 9.

In the resurfaced pictures - published in the Daily Mail- a naked woman is laying on a table as the ‘centrepiece’. She is surrounded by fruit with a green leaf placed over her private parts. A 34-year-old Diddy is seen eating a chocolate covered strawberry off her body. Several high profile stars were also spotted at the party.

Diddy Sex Scandal: Actors Will Smith and Owen Wilson partied with rapper at one of his infamous parties | Getty Images

Hollywood actors Will Smith, Owen Wilson and Bruce Willis were photographed at the party. Singing icon Diana Ross. was also there. This comes after Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this week distanced himself from the rapper.

Many celebrities have partied with Diddy after attending his infamous parties over the years including Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian. However, rapper 50 Cent has said he never attended a Diddy party and is set to produce a new Netflix documentary about the allegations surrounding the disgraced rapper.

