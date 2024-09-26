50 Cent documentary surrounding Diddy allegations is coming to Netflix - When will it be released? | Getty

Rapper 50 Cent will produce a new documentary with director Alexandria Stapleton.

A new docu-series looking at the allegations and criminal charges against music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is coming to Netflix. Rapper 50 Cent - real name Curtis James Jackson III - will be producing the series and teaming up with American film director Alexandria Stapleton.

Diddy was charged on September 16 with racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television division will executive produce the documentary. The rapper teased fans after originally announcing the new Netflix series in December and again recently on social media. He wrote on Instagram: “I've been telling y’all about all this weird s–t, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now”

50 Cent and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | Getty

Another post shared by the Candy Shop singer saw a bottle of baby oil with the label reading ‘Diddy Oil’ in reference to the 1000 bottles of baby oil reportedly found and seized at Diddy’s Miami mansion. Both of the Instagram posts have since been deleted from 50’s account.

In a statement for Variety 50 Cent and Alexandria explained: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 and Stapleton relayed in a joint statement to Variety on Wednesday (Sept. 25). “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

When is 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary being released?

There is no set release date for the new Netflix series and may be delayed until Diddy has been tried.

