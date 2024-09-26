Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - also known as Diddy, P Diddy and Puff Daddy - was arrested and charged on September 16 September. The disgraced rapper, 54, has been accused of multiple crimes with claims of over 1000 bottles of baby oils seized at his Miami mansion and details of ‘freak off’ parties.

However there are three specific charges which he is facing including; racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution but what exactly does that mean?

What is racketeering conspiracy?

Racketeering means engaging in an illegal scheme; it is a pattern of illegal activity for profit, often involving extortion or intimidation. Speaking to CNN, Robert Blakey, a federal criminal law professor at Notre Dame University: “Prosecutors must prove a pattern involving at least two instances of racketeering activity to convict someone under the law.” The crime carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

What is sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion?

Sex trafficking is when a person is forced into commercial sex acts through the use of force, threats, fraud, or coercion. This can include being tricked into prostitution or being held in service through psychological manipulation or physical force. This crime carries a life sentence with a minimum of 15 years.

What does transportation to engage in prostitution mean?

Another form of sex trafficking - traffickers may use transportation to facilitate in-person encounters with potential victims. This can include public transportation, ridesharing, or buses. Transportation may be used to move victims to and from locations where they are exploited, or to control them.

The disgraced rapper has denied all charges but was denied a $50 million bail request. Diddy’s next court date is set for October 9 where his team of lawyers will appeal for bail again.

