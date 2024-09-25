P Diddy freak off celebrity list: A look at all the A-Listers that were invited to Diddy’s notorious parties
Music mogul Sean Combs also known as Diddy, P Diddy and Puff Daddy has been accused of multiple sexual and physical abuse lawsuits from several different people. The rappers Miami home is at the centre of the scandal after it was in March 2023.
It was reported that prosecutors believe the $48 million mansion was the heart of Diddy’s criminal empire. Over the years the music producer has hosted plenty of his parties at the mansion which have been described as ‘freak off parties- complete with star studded guest list.
Speaking on Loose Women on Wednesday’s Kelly Brook revealed she had been invited to go to one of the parties many years ago. She explained: “Everyone’s gonna be there and everyone goes to these parties.”
Diddy previously told Vogue Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was the number one celeb on his guest list. However, earlier this week the Titanic star distanced himself from the rapper with a source saying they hadn’t seen each other for years.
Other famous attendees of Diddy’s parties that have hit the media this week are Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, JLo, Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore.
Page Six published pictures of celebrities that had been photographed at his infamous parties including Sarah Jessica Parker, husband Matthew Broderick, Billy Zane, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Kelly Osboure, Tommy Lee and Nicole Scherzinger.
There are also photos of Jonah Hill, Mel B, Stephen Belafonte, Russel Brand, Chris Brown, and Tara Reid at one of Diddy’s parties.
The rapper reportedly held ‘freak offs’ at his Miami mansion and the ‘White party’ at his home in the East Hamptons and a charity parties held in Beverly Hills. Many celebrities were photographed at the white party and Beverly Hills party however it's not clear if they ever attended any of the parties in Miami.
