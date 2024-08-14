Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Country singer Kevin Hernandez and his family were gunned down in a horror ambush in Chihuahua, north Mexico.

The body of beloved Mexican musician Kevin Hernandez, 34, was found in a bullet-riddled Chevrolet Malibu truck on May 5. Alongside him, the corpse of his 34-year-old wife Marisela Sandoval was discovered by the side of the road near a 1979 Ford truck.

Their 17-year-old son succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day, while their two other children, aged 14 and four, are receiving medical treatment alongside their maternal grandmother and are reportedly on the mend after suffering gunshot wounds. According to Newsbreak, the family's pick-up trucks were fired upon as they journeyed through the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities found 150 shell casings of bullets at the crime scene. In a follow-up event, gunmen reportedly shot at Marisela's parents' residence the following Monday, causing damage to several cars, though no further casualties.

Country singer Kevin Hernandez and his family were gunned down in a horror ambush in Chihuahua, north Mexico. (Photo: @kevinamaliohernandez on Instagram) | @kevinamaliohernandez on Instagram

Tributes poured in for the Mexican musician. Fellow musician and bandmate Luis Fernando Peinado, also known as El Dolar, expressed his grief, stating: "Tomorrow this song will sound loud to the sky, the latest recording comes out tomorrow, life is fragile."

Hernandez had made a mark on the music scene as part of the country band H Nortena, building a substantial following and extensively touring the state of Chihuahua with numerous gigs. Their track 'Definitivamente', released in 2017, has garnered over 194,000 views on YouTube.

Hernandez's newest track entitled 'If God Takes Me With Him' was released shortly after the shootings. The poignant lyrics, in English translation, are: "If God takes me with him you should not feel afraid, I will be protecting you, I will follow your steps, because this love is eternal."