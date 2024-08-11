Country music star Phil Vassar reveals he 'died twice' after details of his horrific health battles emerge
Phil Vassar is currently working on a new album with songwriter Jeffery Steele and the pair recently released Like a Man’s Supposed to Be and Hillbillies in Hollywood.
Although all seems to be going well in his professional life, Phil has suffered a series of fatal health setbacks and revealed to Taste of Country that “I was dead for 30 minutes a couple times – died. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all.”
Phil Vassar endured he had a heart attack first and three days later, suffered a stroke whilst in hospital. He described having the heart attack at home and revealed “They had to shock me 11 times and cracked some ribs. Broke my ribs. But I don't remember any of that. But they did a heck of a job getting me back, you know?”
Thankfully, Phil is doing much better when it comes to health and told Taste of Country when asked if he was back to full speed, said: “Well, I am. I am. I'm back on tour. And I'm back, you know, doing what I always do. I'm not pounding it like I used to. I think I did 100 shows that one year ... the year I croaked.
“I feel great. I mean, I love singing. I appreciate it more, I can tell you that. We appreciate being here, being alive.
“I mean, thank goodness for medicine. I probably would not have lived a few years ago, but they now they can stent you and fix your — I mean, you think you're doing everything right, and then it all goes wrong, right? It's just weird that way. But that's his life, I suppose.”
