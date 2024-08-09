Noel Gallagher has given an update on his health, as he is booed at the Y Not Festival and prepares for knee surgery.

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has given an update on his health after suffering from a painful condition - and he’s said he thinks he’s days may be numbered.

The iconic musician, aged 57, said he was perplexed at how older music stars such as Mick Jagger still managed to perform in their later years. Talking to Matt Morgan on his podcast, Noel began by saying that Aerosmith’s decision to retire from touring wasn’t a surprise.

The legendary band announced their decision earlier this month, saying that “it is not possible” for frontman Steven Tyler’s injured voice to recover fully.

He said: “Well, I mean, they’ve got to be pushing, what, 70 now, innit? I mean, the way I feel f***ing now, I mean I’ll be f***ing lucky if I make it to 60.” He then added: “Just because Jagger is mincing around at 103 doesn’t mean everyone can.”

Jagger, of the Rolling Stones, actually turned 81 last month. The members of Areosmith are all in their seventies; Steven Tyler is 76, Joe Perry is 73, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford are both 72.

Noel then joked that his alcohol consumption was causing him to put on weight. He admitted: “I could do with getting off the booze, let’s put it that way,” he added.

Noel’s comments come after he was said to be suffering from arthritis - and as a result he needs a knee replacement. Noel is due to have the operation later this year, according to inside sources, as reported in The Sun.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Noel isn’t happy at all about the fact he needs this knee surgery. It’s a sign he’s getting on and he isn’t very good at being laid up — unless there is football on the telly.”

Noel then confirmed he needed the procedure on his podcast with his friend Matt Morgan. He said: “I’ve got bad knees actually. I’ve got to have an operation on my f***ing knee.”

It is understood that the rocker will take a holiday before undergoing the surgery. Noel has reportedly already starting thinking about his post-op recovery and has bought a special exercise bike which he will be able to use to get his fitness and strength back when he has his new knee. The singer-songwriter’s High Flying Birds band headlined the Y Not Festival on Sunday night (August 4), when a fan asked when he and estranged brother Liam Gallagher ’s band Oasis might make a comeback. In response, Noel said: “When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.” This led to boos from some of the crowd, and he then joked: “I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a compliment!”

Noel and Liam’s difficult relationship had been well-documented throughout the 90s and early 00s, but things between them truly soured in 2009 when Oasis split. They are said to still not be on speaking terms.