Oasis legend Noel Gallagher to undergo surgery after suffering painful health issue - just like estranged brother Liam
Noel Gallagher, who was the lead vocalist of Oasis alongside estranged brother Liam from 1991 to 2009, has been suffering from arthritis - and as a result he needs a knee replacement.
57-year-old Noel is due to have the operation later this year, according to inside sources, as reported in The Sun. It comes just a year after 51-year-old brother Liam had a hip replacement. Referencing the procedure, which he had in February, Liam said “My hips are f*****. I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked and my bones are mashed up. I can’t sleep at night for the pain, tossing and turning.” An unnamed source told the publication: “Noel isn’t happy at all about the fact he needs this knee surgery. It’s a sign he’s getting on and he isn’t very good at being laid up — unless there is football on the telly. Liam had to have his hips done after struggling and now Noel is going down the same path.”
Referencing the feud between the brothers, they added: “His little brother will no doubt be getting a laugh out of him having the same problems as him. Noel will bounce back though. It’s a minor op and it won’t keep him down.”
The duo’s difficult relationship had been well-documented throughout the 90s and early 00s, but things between them truly soured in 2009 when Oasis split. They are said to still not be on speaking terms and haven’t discussed their mutual health concern.
Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint, according to the NHS.
In the UK, millions of people have arthritis or other, similar conditions that affect the joints. Arthritis affects people of all ages, including children.
There are lots of different types of arthritis. It's important to have an accurate diagnosis if you have:
- joint pain, tenderness and stiffness
- inflammation in and around the joints
- restricted movement of the joints
- warm red skin over the affected joint
- weakness and muscle wasting
There's no cure for arthritis, but there are many treatments that can help slow it down including lifestyle changes, medicines and surgery.
Noel confirmed he needed the procedure on his podcast with his friend Matt Morgan. He said: “I’ve got bad knees actually. I’ve got to have an operation on my f***ing knee.”
Noel has a few more gigs to perform with his band The High Flying Birds in the next few weeks, but they conclude in August. It is understood that the rocker will take a holiday before undergoing the surgery. Noel has reportedly already starting thinking about his post-op recovery and has bought a special exercise bike which he will be able to use to get his fitness and strength back when he has his new knee.
Liam recovered quickly from his joint replacement surgery, and has spent the year touring with his Definitely Maybe tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album. Fans will no doubt be hoping that Noel will also recover just as quickly.
