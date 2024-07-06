What is arthritis?

Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint, according to the NHS.

In the UK, millions of people have arthritis or other, similar conditions that affect the joints. Arthritis affects people of all ages, including children.

There are lots of different types of arthritis. It's important to have an accurate diagnosis if you have:

joint pain, tenderness and stiffness

inflammation in and around the joints

restricted movement of the joints

warm red skin over the affected joint

weakness and muscle wasting

There's no cure for arthritis, but there are many treatments that can help slow it down including lifestyle changes, medicines and surgery.