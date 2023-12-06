Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play foru shows in Summer 2024

Noel Gallagher has announced four huge outdoor shows next summer. The singer will be joined by his High Flying Birds for the 2024 gigs - and the announcement comes ahead of his upcoming arena shows.

The former Oasis star will be playing shows in England and Wales in July and August, it has been announced. Tickets will go on sale this week and could make the perfect gift for music lovers this Christmas.

Noel Gallagher has confirmed that special guests will join him for the summer 2024 gigs, but they have not yet been announced. But when and where are the shows?

Here's all you need to know:

What are the show dates for summer 2024?

Noel Gallagher has announced the following shows for July and August next year. He will be playing these dates:

17 July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

18 July - Robin Park Arena, Wigan

20 July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

1 August - The Piece Hall, Halifax

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans are advised that general sale for the Noel Gallagher shows will start on Friday, 8 December. Tickets will be available from 9am GMT on websites such as Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale?

Ticketmaster is hosting a pre-sale for the show at The Piece Hall in Halifax. It has started as of Wednesday, 6 December.