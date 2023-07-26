Noel Gallagher will be joined by Johnny Marr and Everyone You Know

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline a South Facing Festival show this week.

The Britpop icon will be performing at Crystal Palace Bowl in London on Friday (28 July). He will be joined by two support acts for the concert.

Here's all you need to know:

Who are the supporting acts for South Facing Festival?

Noel Gallagher will be joined by special guest Johnny Marr for the festival at Crystal Palace Bowl, London. But he is not the only support act who will perform.

The opening acts for the London shows are:

Johnny Marr

Everyone You Know

Johnny Marr on stage at the Roadmender, Northampton, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Who is Johnny Marr?

The legendary guitarist is best known for being one of the original members of The Smiths. He played guitar in the band and was also co-songwriter alongside Morrissey.

Since The Smiths split in 1987, he has been a member of a number of bands including the Pretenders, Modest Mouse and the Cribs - as well as working as a session musician. Marr released his debut solo album in 2013 and has launched a successful solo career in recent years.

Marr released Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 in 2022 and it reached number four on the UK charts.

Who are Everyone You Know?

This dance/ electronic duo is made up of half-brothers Rhys Kirkby-Cox and Harvey Kirkby. They have had songs appear on the soundtrack of FIFA video games.

They have toured extensively in recent years and played slots at high profile festivals such as Boardmasters, Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight. EYK's debut album Just for the Tinnies released in 2021 and they have put out a new single called Paper Aeroplanes in June of this year.