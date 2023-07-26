Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play a show at Crystal Palace Bowl for South Facing Festival

Noel Gallagher will continue his run of festival appearances with a show in London this week.

The chart-topping artist has been performing headline slots at events across the country in recent weeks. His next stop will be the South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Bowl, London.

The former Oasis star continues to publically clash with his brother Liam. Putting a dampener on hopes of a potential Oasis reunion anytime soon.

How long are Noel Gallagher concerts?

The former Oasis star is on the road and his next show will take him to the Crystal Palace Bowl in London. It will take place on Friday, 28 July.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have made other festival appearances in recent weeks and gives fans a hint of how long to expect his show in London to last.

Noel Gallagher performing in Los Angeles on Friday night (Image: Getty Images)

His most recent show was at Splendour Festival 2023 in Nottingham on Sunday, 23 July. His set began at 9pm and he performed until 10.25pm. The set lasted 1 hour 25 minutes.

He also performed at Pennfest 2023 in High Wycombe on Friday, 21 July. His set lasted 1 hour 25 minutes - from 8.55pm until 10.20pm.

What time does the concert start?

Doors will open for the show at Crystal Palace Bowl for South Facing Festival on Friday at 4pm, according to the venues website.

There will be two opening acts - with Johnny Marr and Everyone You Know - will perform before Noel Gallagher takes to the stage.