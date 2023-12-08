Move over Liam Gallagher: Sons Lennon and Gene attend Manchester Chanel fashion show, Hugh Grant also spotted
As Chanel turned Manchester’s Thomas Street in the city’s Northern Quarter into a catwalk, the likes of Hugh Grant and Liam Gallagher’s sons Lennon and Gene were in attendance
If you happened to be in Thomas Street in Manchester on December 7, 2023, and knew nothing about the Chanel fashion show taking place in the city, chances are you might have been more than a little surprised that it had been transformed into a catwalk. As well as Wonka’s Hugh Grant and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman in attendance, there were the Gallagher brothers too. However, it was not Liam and Noel, but Liam’s two sons Gene and Lennon soaking up the fashion scene.
Gene Gallagher is the son of Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton, while Lennon Gallagher is the son of Liam and actress Patsy Kensit. There was also one other Gallagher there, Noel’s daughter, Anaïs. According to The Mirror, the cousins "appear to be friends again, despite their ongoing feud". The newspaper claims, Anaïs and cousins Lennon and Gene have been at loggerheads, just like their famous dads, with Liam, 51, and Noel, 56, caught up in a war of words since Oasis disbanded in 2009.
Wonka Star Hugh Grant, who played the Prime Minister in the festive favourite Love Actually, also attended the show with his wife Anna. It has just been revealed that the couple recently donated £20,000 to James Anderson, who has been dubbed ‘Britain’s kindest plumber'. James Anderson set up the company Depher in 2017, which is the Disabled and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Response, that provides work free of charge to individuals who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.
James Anderson said the couple’s “wonderful and humbling donation of £20,000 will give hope to thousands of people, families and children, especially with the cost of living crisis. They both have my lifetime of respect and love”.
Exhibition in Manchester to follow Chanel Fashion Show
Victoria Baths in Manchester is the venue for a new exhibition, Manchestermodern: Past Present Future. It is being presented by Factory International and CHAOS SixtyNine with the support of Chanel. There will be works by Martin Parr, Peter Saville, Ellaine Constantine, John Cooper Clarke, Lemm Sissay and others and the exhibition will highlight the history and creativity of Manchester by bringing together artists in a wide range of fields including music, poetry and photography.
The exhibition stars at 4pm on December 8 and ends at 6pm on December 10. It is unfortunately sold out.
