Which ‘Prime Minister’ was spotted at the Chanel show in Manchester?
A former ‘Prime Minister’ was spotted headed to the Chanel show in Manchester today
A former ‘Prime Minister’ has been signing autographs in Manchester, shielded from the rain by umbrellas, as made his way to the Chanel show. However, this particular 'PM' never really got to run the country but did display some excellent moves while in the post.
The man in question was in fact actor Hugh Grant, who played the country's leader in the festive film, Love Actually. Hugh joined Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart at the Métiers d’Art show which is taking place in the city of Manchester for the first time. You will be able to watch the show live on the Chanel website from 9am on Friday December 8, 2023.
Earlier in the day, ‘Kate Moss’ was spotted in Aldi in Manchester. However, all was not as it seemed as it has now come to light that it was not the supermodel at all, but a very good lookalike. She was spotted holding a coffee cup and proudly displaying an Aldi bag ahead of attending the fashion show, but unfortunately for all the onlookers in the supermarket who thought they had spotted a huge celebrity, it was not the REAL Kate Moss. Oh well…
