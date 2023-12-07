Hugh Grant who played the 'Prime Minister' in Love Actually was spotted at the Chanel show in Manchester. Hugh Grant's iconic dance scene has become one of Love Actually's most treasured moments (Photo: United International Pictures)

A former ‘Prime Minister’ has been signing autographs in Manchester, shielded from the rain by umbrellas, as made his way to the Chanel show. However, this particular 'PM' never really got to run the country but did display some excellent moves while in the post.

The man in question was in fact actor Hugh Grant, who played the country's leader in the festive film, Love Actually. Hugh joined Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart at the Métiers d’Art show which is taking place in the city of Manchester for the first time. You will be able to watch the show live on the Chanel website from 9am on Friday December 8, 2023.

