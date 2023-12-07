Noel Gallagher tour: door times and when December 2023 shows start and end

Noel Gallagher door times have been confirmed. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

The former Oasis star and his High Flying Birds will be coming to arenas across the UK in December. He will return in 2024 and play outdoor shows during the summer.

If you are heading to the concerts this month, you might be wondering about timings. Here is all you need to know:

What are Noel Gallagher's December tour dates?

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will be ending the year with a run of arena shows in December. He will be joined by an opening act for the gigs.

He will play the following venues on the tour:

14 December - OVO Arena Wembley, London

15 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17 December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

18 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 December - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

What are the door times?

The timings are starting to be confirmed for the shows in December. They are as follows:

14 December - London

The doors will open at 6pm at the OVO Arena in Wembley, the venue has confirmed. An opening act will play first at around 7.45pm.

15 December - Birmingham

For those who are going to Utilita Arena, the doors will open at 6pm. The support act will start at 7.45pm and Noel is expected on stage at 9pm.

17 December - Cardiff

The doors will open at 6pm in Cardiff, the Utilita Arena has announced. Expect the show to start at around 7.45pm.

18 December - Leeds

For fans heading to First Direct Arena, the doors will open at 6pm in Leeds. The show will start with the support act at 7.45pm.

20 December - Glasgow

The doors will open at OVO Hydro at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. Showtimes will be confirmed three days before the gig.

21 December - Liverpool