Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of fans flocked to watch Oasis star, Noel Gallagher, take to the stage at Warwick Castle - and I was one of them.

His performance was amazing, featuring a mix of new tracks and beloved anthems - and made it a Sunday night to remember indeed. As I stood in the crowd, waiting to watch the Oasis star appear on stage with my dad, I looked behind to see a sea of people behind me stretching far back. There was a buzz in the atmosphere as everyone geared up for his performance. And he certainly did not disappoint.

Gallagher performed a 19-song set on Sunday (21 July) beginning with tracks from his latest album Council Skies and worked back to Oasis classics. We were treated to tracks including Pretty Boy, If I had A Gun…, The Masterplan, Stand By Me, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back In Anger. When he launched into the Oasis songs everyone went wild, singing along to every word and letting Gallagher rest his voice for a moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The atmosphere was made even better with the location in the perfect open-air Amphitheatre in the grounds of Warwick Castle. The iconic fortress, steeped in centuries of heritage, was the perfect backdrop for the performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Thousands of fans flocked to watch Oasis star, Noel Gallagher, take to the stage at Warwick Castle - and I was one of them. (Photo: Luke Dyson @lukedyson www.lukedyson.com) | Luke Dyson @lukedyson www.lukedyson.com

Not only was Gallagher an amazing performer and singer, hitting every note and changing his guitars with every song, but of course he also was a comedian during the show, having jokes and laughs with the crowd. On the stage he had a screen of the Man City flag and a cut-out cardboard prop of Man City’s manager to which amused a lot of Birmingham City and Coventry City fans in the crowd - my dad included. Gallagher looked dismayed when some of the crowd, including my Dad, started singing Coventry City songs.

He asked the crowd “What is the biggest city near Warwick then?” to which the some in the audience replied “Birmingham”. Gallagher said: “So, what’s going on in Birmingham... F*** all”. The audience laughed and the jokes carried on as it seemed some people at the front were asking Gallagher to play Oasis songs - I’m thinking they were requesting the likes of Wonderwall as Gallagher replied “I’m not singing them mate, if you want to sing them go and start your own f*****g tribute band”.

Luke Dyson @lukedyson www.lukedyson.com

At one point he did an impression of his brother Liam Gallagher as he referred to someone in the crowd, who was trying to shout to him, as looking and sounding like his brother. It was very funny and everyone was loving the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the weekend Warwick Castle became the epicentre of rock as over 35,000 fans descended on the Castle grounds for four sun-soaked days to witness a spectacular ensemble of musical excellence. Thursday (18 July) kicked off with The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams performed by the London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis. On Friday (19 July), McFly stormed the stage supported by The Hoosiers and the fun-loving Elvis fronted Nirvana tribute, Elvana. While on Saturday (20 July) there was an epic performance by Ministry of Sound Classical, supported by Sigma and Freemasons.