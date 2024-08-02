PinkPantheress and Ice Spice speak onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

A rising British pop star has cancelled all shows after hitting a ‘wall’ in her physical health.

PinkPantheress has cancelled all 2024 tour dates, including opening slots on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour and Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The Boy’s A Liar singer also cancelled scheduled performances at festivals including Field Day in Sydney, Australia; Summer Sonic in Japan; and III Points in Miami, America.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” a statement on her Instagram story said.

“It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through.”

The 23-year-old singer, real name Victoria Walker, thanked US star Rodrigo for “giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows”, having opened for the second North American leg since July 19.

She was set to open for British band Coldplay on a number of dates, including in Australia in October and New Zealand in November which she has now pulled out of.

“I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health,” she said.

PinkPantheress began making music while at university in London, combining dance music genres such as drum and bass and UK garage with pop and alternative rock.

In December 2020, she began uploading clips of her music to TikTok and, 10 months later, the social media platform named her song Just For Me its breakout track of the summer.

PinkPantheress was named winner of the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2022 poll, following in the footsteps of previous winners including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Adele.

She now has more than two million followers and this year was nominated for two Brit awards including song of the year for track Boy’s A Liar and best new artist.