A singer and Youtuber has been found dead after going missing when he went out for a jog.

Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, aged 23, was found dead on Wednesday (August 14) after going missing close to midnight the day before.

His body was found around at 7pm in an area of Malaysia. He was then identified by his next of kin at the location, believed to be on a bridge. The late star was said to have left his home to go jogging alone at Sultan Suleiman Stadium, in an city called Klang, at around 8pm, before his family members realised he was missing at around 9pm on Tuesday (August 13).

His girlfriend tried to phone him at this time, but he did not answer. When she and his family still could not get hold of him by just after 4am the following morning they reported him as missing. His body was found around 15 hours later. Nidza first appeared on a reality TV show “I Can See Your Voice”, which premiered in 2029. In the show, a guest artist, who is presented with a group of six mystery singers identified only by their occupation, must attempt to eliminate bad singers from the group - but without ever hearing them sing.

They are assisted only by clues and a celebrity panel, and there are several rounds. At the end of the game, the last remaining mystery singer is revealed as either a good or bad singer through a duet between them and the guest artist.

After his appearance on the show, Nidza, who was a good singer on the show, launched his single “Ternyata Bukan Aku”, or Turns Out it Wasn't Me” in English. He then gained prominence when his cover of Indonesian pop band D'Masiv’s song “Rindu Setengah Mati”, or “Miss Half Dead” in English, went viral in 2020, gaining almost 7 million views to date.

Nidza built up his subscribers on YouTube after his musical success and had more than 42,000 subscribers to his channel.According to his Spotify account, he also had 13,214 monthly listeners. He had a TikTok account with over 79,400 followers as well.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the star’s death, but that late star’s sister, Afrina Hanie, suspects he was killed in a robbery gone wrong as she says his money and his bank card were missing from belongings recovered with his body, as reported by Yahoo! News.

Nidza’s body has been sent to a local hospital called Hospital Shah Alam where the forensics unit is conducting an autopsy, according to local media. “Further investigations in terms of classifying the case will be done after obtaining the autopsy results,” Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said. Family members of the singer are said to have gathered at the hospital before the vehicle carrying his body arrived there at around 10.30pm. The investigation is on-going and it is understood no arrests have been made.