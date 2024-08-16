Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greg Kihn, the frontman of the 1980s power pop group The Greg Kihn Band, whose song appeared on The Sopranos and video game Grand Theft Auto V, has died at the age of 75.

Kihn is best known for his chart-topping hits ‘The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)’ from 1981 and ‘Jeopardy’ from 1983. The latter track was famously parodied by 'Weird Al' Yankovic in 1984 as ‘I Lost on Jeopardy.’

The statement read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kihn, an iconic figure in the realm of rock music. Greg lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on 8/13/24 at the age of 75. Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a musician but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come.”

Born on July 10, 1949, in Baltimore, Kihn developed a passion for music at a young age, inspired by The Beatles' 1964 performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Determined to pursue a career in music, Kihn signed with the influential Californian label Beserkley Records in the early 1970s. The label was also home to notable acts like The Rubinoos and Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers.

Kihn released his debut solo album, Greg Kihn, in 1976. By 1979, he had expanded his sound with The Greg Kihn Band, featuring guitarist Dave Carpender, bassist Steve Wright, and drummer Larry Lynch. The band's breakthrough came with the 1981 album RocKihnRoll, which produced their first chart hit, "The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)," reaching No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on The Sopranos and the video game Grand Theft Auto V.

Greg Kihn, the frontman of the 1980s power pop group The Greg Kihn Band, died on August 13 at the age of 75. | Getty Images

In 1983, Kihn gained popularity with the single ‘Jeopardy’ from the album Kihnspiracy, which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Throughout the 1980s, Kihn toured extensively, opening for major acts like Journey, the Grateful Dead, and the Rolling Stones.

In the 1990s, Kihn moved to radio, becoming the morning disc jockey for KUFX, a classic rock station in the Bay Area, where he worked until 2012. He also ventured into writing, publishing his first novel, Horror Show, in 1996, which was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award for Best First Novel.

Kihn’s death was due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement on his official website. He is survived by his wife, Jay Arafiles-Kihn, his children Ryan Kihn and Alexis Harrington-Kihn, his son-in-law Samora Harrington, his grandsons Nate and Zuri Harrington-Kihn, his sister Laura Otremba, his brother-in-law Lou Otremba Jr., and his nephews Larry, Lou III, and Matthew Otremba.