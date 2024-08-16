Social media star known as Pretty Pastel Please, whose real name was Alexandra or Alex, died suddenly at the age of 30 in July. Photo by Instagram/prettypastelplease. | Instagram/prettypastelplease

The family of a popular YouTuber who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 30 have announced her cause of death was a very rare condition which affects one in 15 million people.

The social media star known as Pretty Pastel Please, whose real name is Alexandra or Alex, last posted to her page in May - leaving her fans questioning where she had gone. Her family then announced in July earlier this summer that she had died in June.

The Australian influencer built a fanbase on YouTube and Instagram by sharing product reviews, fashion hauls, and travel clips on the sites. She had almost 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. In her most popular video, which has more than four million views, she explained how she “only ate food from 7-Eleven in Japan for a week”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Alexandra's parents and loved ones have shared an update on her Instagram page called 'Coroner's Report and Prayers', where they revealed her “very rare” cause of death.

The post said the Coroner's reported detailed: "It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra's sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart. A condition that affects approximately one in every 15 million people named Lymphocytic Myocarditis."

Lymphocytic Myocarditis is a rare type of Myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. It occurs when white blood cells (lymphocytes) enter and cause inflammation of the heart muscle. "Friends and followers would remember Alex’s final two broadcasts which were cut short due to her feeling faint and short of breath," the post went on. “This was, unbeknown to her, due to her heart failing.

"Alex’s initial autopsy report however was normal and the disease was only found during microscopic toxicology investigation and was reported to us a few days ago leaving us all extremely traumatised. Again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We grieve deeply for her soul and pray that she is in a pain free and loving place surrounded by those she loved who passed away before her. Dearest Alex, we are eternally grateful for the love and light you brought into our lives and the lives of thousands around the world. Your memory will live on in our hearts forever."

Although she was known for being a Youtuber, Alex also had around 126,000 followers on her main Instagram account, and she also had a separate account specifically for her wildlife photography.

The announcement about her death, which was posted to her Instagram page on Friday July 5, read: “We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away.

“Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her. This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief. We would ask that you respect their wishes – they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private.”