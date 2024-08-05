Person found dead by Youtuber as they film a live stream video

A Youtuber has discovered a dead body while filming content for their channel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeon Woo-chi, who is is the owner of a YouTube channel titled ‘Dosawoochi,’ was exploring an area of South Korea when he made the disturbing find.

Woo-chi, who has more than 97,000 subscribers, is known for creating content that mostly focuses on urban exploration. In the past, he’s recorded himself investigating abandoned buildings and other lonely and creepy places, many of which gain around 20,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday July 30, Woo-chi and his unnamed friend made a startling and upsetting disovery while he was in the middle of recording his latest livestream, according to Korean news outlets.

That day, the YouTuber and his unnamed friend were exploring a supposedly abandoned villa in Gangwon Province, a mountainous, forested province in northeast South Korea, when they found a white sedan car parked beside a partition separating two properties. He apparently thought there was a person inside the car so decided to investigate.

“I think there’s a person in the vehicle, but it’s a little weird, so I turned on the real-time broadcast,” Woo-chi explained in his video discussing the situation, which he posted on Thursday August 1 2024.

Youtube/@Dosawoochi

After knocking on the car’s window and getting no response the two called authorities, who attended the scene and confirmed that the person inside was not responsive. A fire crew pried the vehicle’s door open and they found a person deceased inside. Nothing is known about their identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woo-chi’s uploaded the resulting video to his channel called “[Actual situation] May the deceased rest in peace”. It had gained nearly half a million views within 24 hours of being published, and the commenters wrote how shocked they were while also thanking him for alerting authorities about the situation.

“You did something good unintentionally,” one viewer wrote. “Thank you for your effort.”

“My husband is a rescue firefighter,” another said. “He suffers from more trauma than expected in a situation like that. He says he is glad that you found it and was able to return it to their family. May the deceased rest in peace.”