Former NFL star Ben Gay, who played for Cleveland Browns in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 44.

Gay was killed after being involved in a fatal car crash in Colorado on July 29. The Houston-native’s death was reported by outlets including The Associated Press and the Houston Chronical.

The NFL star stated his football career at Baylor University, but joined Garden City Community College in Kansas after he was removed from Baylor over team violations. He signed with the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League in 2000, but left after only one preseason game.

Gay would later join the Cleveland Browns in 2001 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts one year later. He would be released by the Colts after only a few months at the team.

In an online obituary written for Gay, it was said: “Benjamin was a stalwart Christian and a proud attendee to Platte Valley Baptist Church. He loved to spend time with his family, work on cars, and ensured that the yards of his family members were well cared for. Benjamin enjoyed staying busy, and was always happy when he had something to do.

Benjamin is survived by his spouse, Margarita Gay, his son, Damian Ortega, his daughters, Julie Ortega and Brianna Morales, his brother, Rodley Johnson, his sisters, Kathy Gay, Benika Gay, Stacey Butler, Lola Smith, and many nieces and nephews.”

Tributes have been posted to the ex-NFL star, with one reading: “I had the pleasure of serving as Ben’s high school principal. Watching him on the football field was a sight to behold. He possessed amazing talent. As a student, he was polite, kind, and a young man who never gave his teachers any problems.”

Another added: “As a Browns Fan, I’ll always remember you having a great game against the Ravens and being a big part of us getting our first ever sweep over the Ravens. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”