Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Marshall, a host best known for his iconic appearance on NBC’s game show The Hollywood Squares, has died aged 98.

Marshall, who was an accomplished singer, Broadway leading man, and one-half of a popular comedy duo before his game-show career, died of kidney failure at his home in Encino on Thursday (August 15), his family confirmed.

Born Ralph Pierre LaCock on March 30, 1926, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Marshall was raised by his grandmother in Huntington after his father's death when he was just 10. His early life was steeped in music and performance, and by the age of 15, he was singing with the Bob Chester Band in New York City, earning $50 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall’s television career was marked by his 16-year tenure as the host of The Hollywood Squares, where he presided over approximately 6,000 episodes from 1966 to 1981, earning him four Daytime Emmy Awards. Despite the demanding schedule, Marshall often taped five episodes in a single day, describing it as "the easiest job I ever had," and saying that he never rehearsed.

Peter Marshall, a host known for his iconic appearance on NBC’s game show The Hollywood Squares, has died aged 98. | Getty Images

Marshall's path to The Hollywood Squares began after his successful turn on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical comedy Skyscraper, where he starred opposite Julie Harris. He was initially hesitant to accept the game-show gig, but ultimately took the job when he learned that if he declined, it would go to comedian Dan Rowan - a man Marshall admitted he didn’t get along with.

During his time as host, Marshall became a familiar face to millions of viewers. The Hollywood Squares featured nine celebrities seated in a giant tic-tac-toe board, where contestants would win by correctly agreeing or disagreeing with a celebrity's answer to a question. Regulars like Paul Lynde, Rose Marie, and George Gobel became fan favourites on the show.

Marshall briefly returned to the spotlight in 2002 when he appeared as the centre square and guest host on a revived version of The Hollywood Squares, then hosted by Tom Bergeron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his work on The Hollywood Squares, Marshall also hosted several other game shows, including Fantasy (co-hosted with Leslie Uggams), All-Star Blitz, Yahtzee, and Reel to Reel. His contributions to television were recognized in 2007 when he was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame.

Marshall's older sister, actress Joanne Dru, was also a prominent figure in Hollywood, known for her roles in films like She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and All the King’s Men.