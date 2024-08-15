Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum-of-five tragically died just weeks after the sudden loss of her daughter, an inquest has heard.

Michelle Hempstead, 34, was attacked by dogs in her home on July 29 in Southeand with her family now left to grapple with the double tragedy. Paramedics were called to the scene following the attack, and Michelle was initially transferred to Southend Hospital before being moved to the Royal London Hospital for further treatment. Despite the medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries the following day, on July 30.

During the opening of her inquest at Essex Coroners' Court, court co-ordinator Andy Flack provided details of the tragic incident. He said: "On July 29, Michelle Hempstead was found with a laceration on her upper limb. She was sent to Southend Hospital and then transferred to the Royal London Hospital for further intervention but despite this, she died on July 30."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Benjamin Swift listed the provisional cause of death as multiple organ failure, hypovolemic shock, a transected left artery, and a dog bite wound to the left upper arm. Senior coroner Lincoln Brookes expressed his condolences to Michelle’s family. He also announced that the inquest would be suspended for three months at the request of Essex Police to allow their investigation to continue.

Michelle Hempstead, 34, was fatally attacked by dogs in her home on July 29 in Southeand | GoFundMe

Following the tragedy, close friend Liah Smith started a GoFundMe campaign to support the family. She described Michelle as "not just a mother to five beautiful children, but a daughter, a friend, a neighbour, and a big support system for the people around her but undoubtedly the kindest soul to have crossed everyone’s paths”.

She wrote: “Michelle’s first born and only daughter slipped away from us on the 4th of June this year and was laid to rest peacefully on the 2nd of July 2024, this passing was an awfully tragic time for Michelle and her family to endure, for something so harrowing to go through, they have not been able to reach a place of peace and within the space of five weeks the family have had to deal with the shocking passing of Michelle too, our hearts are shattered and broken. There are no words for her loss.

“We would like to give Michelle the beautiful send off that she so rightfully deserves, she was made of steel just an incredibly strong and resilient woman who everyone adored, coming together for her would outline just how special she was, every donation that’s given will help us achieve a graceful day for her as well as contribute to supporting her children while they quietly grieve their mother and sister.”