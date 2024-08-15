Beauty influencer Charlene Morrissey has given an update on her health from her UK hospital bed after receiving serious injuries to her arm and hand in a road accident in Bali. Photo by Instagram/@___itsher. | Instagram/@___itsher

A beauty influencer who almost lost her arm in a ‘very serious’ crash has recalled trying to ‘put her fingers back in place’ immediately after the accident.

Charlene Morrissey, is still in a hospital almost a month after she was in an accident involving her scooter, a lorry and another vehicle in Bali - but she’s now home in the UK and has taken to social media to give her first update on her health.

The beautician was knocked onto the road after a vehicle collided with her scooter and then a lorry ran over her arm on Sunday July 21, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital, and received multiple blood transfusions and ‘life saving surgeries’ following the ‘very serious road accident’, according to Paula Gibbons, a friend of Morrissey’s family who set up the page.

Morrissey was able to return home to Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, on Friday August 9. Medics in the UK are continuing to give her more surgeries as they hope to be able to save her arm, but she has had to have some skin on her hand removed as it turned gangrene.

In the first post on her Instagram page since her accident which she has uploaded herself, the social media star posted a lengthy video from her hospital bed in which she gave an update on her health.

In the video, she said: “The extent of the injury is . . . severe. Two weeks ago I was . . . well, my family were in chats with things being amputed, and here I am - I’ve got an arm, i’ve got a hand. How that looks, we don’t know yet. All I know is that I’m going to do everything I can to have some sort of a normal life again.”

She went on to say that she was determined to turn what had happened to her in to “something positive”. She added, however, “the past three weeks have been torture, every single day, every second.” She also said she had lost a lot of weight because of the incident.

She continued to say that she faced “a long, long road of recovery” to try and get her full mobility back, something she estimated would take months. She told viewers: “My life will never be the same . . . and I’m coming to terms with that.”

Becoming emotional, she thanked everyone who had donated to the GoFundMe page in her honour from the “bottom of [her] heart.” She also said she was grateful for the “miracles” that she was still alive, and still had her arm and her hand.

In the same post she also shared an image taken from what appeared to be her diary, which she wrote using her left hand. It’s presumed that this is her non-dominant hand, as the hand-writing gets progressively worse as the diary entry continues.

Recalling the immediate aftermath of the accident, she wrote: “Here I am, lying by the side of the road. I look up to see a group of people. I see them through the bones of my right arm. I had been slaughtered. . . I am trying to put back in place my fingers that were hanging off.”

Beauty influencer Charlene Morrissey in hospital in Bali after being knocked off her scooter. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

In the caption, she wrote: “There are no words that are available in this world to express the gratitude I have in my heart for all of the people who saved my life - it’s a miracle. I have been through torture and hell but It seems I touched more people than I knew i am mind blown as I process - I am alive - how?

“How do this many people care? I think to myself, I always preach that whatever you do do it with love and the love that has been shown to me is insurmountable. And so I promise to give back - I promise to beat this and own how I now look. I have a lot more of hell to go through but it’s ok I will keep going. Thank you from my whole heart.” She ended her statement with a message for her followers: “Don’t waste a second of life.”

The GoFundMe page, which was set up to help Morrissey’s family with medical expenses as her insurance company supposedly refused to cover any costs, has now been disabled as more than £102,000 has been raised.

Morrissey had been living and working in Bali for six months before the accident. She has already undergone a skin graft, but this failed as the skin died. She was told she would need to have a further complex procedure called pedicle flap surgery which will involve attaching her arm and hand to her stomach in an attempt to regrow her skin. It’s not known if this surgery has taken place.