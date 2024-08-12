Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actress was best known for voicing the parts of Misty and Jessie in Pokémon films.

Veronica Taylor, who voiced the character Ash Ketchum posted on X and said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024.”

Veronica Taylor also said that “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

According to Anime News Network,” Lillis has voiced many roles in the various Pokémon anime, but is perhaps best known for two major roles in particular: Misty, one of the anime's original three Pokémon trainer protagonists, and Jessie, one half of the Team Rocket villain duo. Her other well-known English dub roles include Utena Tenjō in Revolutionary Girl, Utena, Martina in Slayers Next, Micott Bartsch in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Nagi Kirima in Boogiepop Phantom, Yuriko Star in The Irresponsible Captain Tylo Kanaka Ohno in Genshiken, and Ami Kurimoto in DNA².”

In May of this year a GoFundMe Campaign was launched to help fund a home care nurse for Rachael as she had been diagnosed with cancer. It was set up by her sister Laurie Orr who posted an update to say that “Hello everyone,

“With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful.

She is with God, the angels, and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love.”

She ended her message by saying “Funds donated for Rachael will go to any medical bills remaining, a memorial service for her, and causes in her name-specifically toward efforts to combat cancer.

“My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free.

“God Bless you All- with Love, Health, and Peace, Laurie.”