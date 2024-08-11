Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mitzi McCall’s husband and comedy partner Charlie Brill confirmed her death on Facebook

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Brill said: “I lost my Mitzi last night. Rest in peace my one and only love…Rest in peace and laughter.” Her family revealed that she passed away at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank in California.

Mitzi McCall was born Mitzi Steiner in Pittsburgh on 9 September, 1930. She married her husband Charlie Brill in 1960. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The pair thought they had gotten the break of a lifetime when they were booked by their manager, future Hunt for Red October producer Mace Neufeld, to make their national TV debut with a live performance on CBS’ The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately for them, that also was the day The Beatles were to perform on the show in their U.S. debut, and McCall & Brill were met with mostly silence from the throng of screaming teenagers there to see the Fab Four. “They didn’t have this expression then, but we sucked,” McCall said on a 2005 episode of NPR’s This American Life.”

Actress and comedian Mitzi McCall, has died at the age of 93 | Getty Images

Mitzi MCall also appeared in an episode of Seinfeld entitled The Secretary. She played the role of the dry cleaner’s wife who wears a fur coat owned by the mother of Jerry. She also appeared on the sitcom Alright Already from 1997 to 1998.

When it came to movie roles, Mitzi made her debut in Norman Tauro’ s You’re Never Too Young in 1955. It was a remake of Billy Wilder’s The Major and the Minor and Mitzi played the part of Skeets; she starred alongside Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

Mitzi also appeared in War of the Satellites, Machine-Gun Kelly and The Cry Baby Killer in 1958. It was at the Jerry Lewis Comedy Workshop that she met her husband Charlie Brill for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitzi was also a voice over actress and was the voice of Auntie Marina in the animated series Snorks, she also was the voice of Mother Goose in Mother Goose and Grimm, the voice of Sylvia Jenkins in Free for All. Her voice-over-work for cartoons included providing the voice of Penny on The Flintstones spinoff The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.

Mitzi’s first husband was director Jack Tolen, she is survived by her second husband Charlie Brill. Earlier this year, author Matthew Rettenmund tweeted that “Mitzi McCall & Charlie Brill advised back in 1976 to live each day as if it’s your last and yet, they are still here nearly 50 happy years later. Love them.”